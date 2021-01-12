Boiling and ready to burst as Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) last month performance was 11.12%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It is currently valued at $20.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $21.125, after setting-off with the price of $20.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.52 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.05.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Tencent Music Partners with Norwegian Embassy in China on Collaborative Music Album. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Tencent Music or TME, NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, has partnered with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Beijing to launch a collaborative cross-border music album, Norwegian Special: Northern Lights. The album introduces classic, innovative Norwegian songs to Chinese audiences, and promotes dialogue between Chinese and Norwegian musicians. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.29 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $18.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 55.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -1.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.22 and $21.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20908062 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 9.04%, having the revenues showcasing 44.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.44B, as it employees total of 3610 workers.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.26, with a change in the price was noted +6.83. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +48.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,466,486 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.55%, alongside a boost of 55.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.49% during last recorded quarter.