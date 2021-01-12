Boiling and ready to burst as NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) last month performance was 0.96%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV), which is $1.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.08 after opening rate of $0.882 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8801 before closing at $0.88.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, NanoVibronix Amends and Expands Distribution Agreement for Its PainShield® and PainShield Plus®. Ultra Pain Products, Inc. to Distribute Company’s Pain Management Devices to DME Market Under a Private Label in U.S. You can read further details here

NanoVibronix Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0800 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.7651 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) full year performance was -64.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NanoVibronix Inc. shares are logging -70.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5696646 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) recorded performance in the market was 37.42%, having the revenues showcasing 46.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.53M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Specialists analysis on NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NanoVibronix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7506, with a change in the price was noted -0.1700. In a similar fashion, NanoVibronix Inc. posted a movement of -13.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,126,252 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAOV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

Raw Stochastic average of NanoVibronix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.38%, alongside a downfall of -64.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.85% during last recorded quarter.