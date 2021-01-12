Analysts Mean recommendation for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT). It is currently valued at $54.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $55.64, after setting-off with the price of $53.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $51.84 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $48.59.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results and Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced preliminary results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 26, 2020 in advance of its participation in the ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021. You can read further details here

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.64 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $41.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) full year performance was 19.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares are logging 11.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 581.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.03 and $48.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1631852 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) recorded performance in the market was 26.15%, having the revenues showcasing 68.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55B, as it employees total of 1100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Boot Barn Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.33, with a change in the price was noted +30.00. In a similar fashion, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +121.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 610,345 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BOOT is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical breakdown of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

Raw Stochastic average of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 192.83%, alongside a boost of 19.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.10% during last recorded quarter.