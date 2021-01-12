Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) market price of $0.78 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) was valued at $0.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.69 while reaching the peak value of $0.7387 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.683. The stock current value is $0.78.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Describes Planned Response to ZIMHI Complete Response Letter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced a planned response to a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for Adamis’ ZIMHI™ high dose naloxone injection product for the treatment of opioid overdose. You can read further details here

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7890 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.4861 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) full year performance was -9.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are logging -48.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 190.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9274810 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recorded performance in the market was 45.74%, having the revenues showcasing -28.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.95M, as it employees total of 131 workers.

Specialists analysis on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6690, with a change in the price was noted -0.1375. In a similar fashion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted a movement of -14.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,802,488 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADMP is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Trends and Technical analysis: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.71%, alongside a downfall of -9.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.19% during last recorded quarter.