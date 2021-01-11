Why is Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) up 55.42% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) was valued at $15.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.50 while reaching the peak value of $14.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.35. The stock current value is $14.05.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, Neoleukin Therapeutics Receives Clinical Hold Letter from U.S. FDA Related to CMC Assay Development for NL-201. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced that on January 7, 2021, it received a clinical hold letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to begin a Phase 1 clinical program of its immunotherapeutic candidate, NL-201. You can read further details here

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.89 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $12.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) full year performance was 55.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -22.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.81 and $18.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1034803 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) recorded performance in the market was -0.35%, having the revenues showcasing 5.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 661.05M, as it employees total of 36 workers.

Analysts verdict on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.42, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +12.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 319,125 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.83%, alongside a boost of 55.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.16% during last recorded quarter.