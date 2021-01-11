Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.28

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), which is $33.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $33.65 after opening rate of $33.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $32.67 before closing at $33.43.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on January 15, 2021. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Friday, January 15, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m. ET. The results along with a webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Wells Fargo & Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.20 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $29.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) full year performance was -37.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wells Fargo & Company shares are logging -37.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.76 and $53.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 32114995 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) recorded performance in the market was 9.97%, having the revenues showcasing 31.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 138.22B, as it employees total of 274900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Wells Fargo & Company a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.66, with a change in the price was noted +8.72. In a similar fashion, Wells Fargo & Company posted a movement of +35.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,666,973 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WFC is recording 1.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.35.

Technical rundown of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Wells Fargo & Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Wells Fargo & Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.31%, alongside a downfall of -37.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.19% during last recorded quarter.