Time to Buy Beat-Down Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) was valued at $7.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.23 while reaching the peak value of $8.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.48. The stock current value is $6.90.

Recently in News on December 31, 2020, Ebang International Holdings Inc. to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange in the First Quarter of 2021. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced that the Company expects to commence public testing of its cryptocurrency exchange and officially launch the exchange in the first quarter of 2021. Currently, the Company has completed the internal testing of its cryptocurrency exchange. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -53.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15076672 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was 13.67%, having the revenues showcasing -29.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 582.43M, as it employees total of 212 workers.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.19, with a change in the price was noted +0.58. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +9.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,601,425 in trading volumes.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.67%. The shares increased approximately by 13.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.09% during last recorded quarter.