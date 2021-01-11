Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) was down -0.45%

At the end of the latest market close, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) was valued at $0.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.6849 while reaching the peak value of $0.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6452. The stock current value is $0.68.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, Sundial Provides Update of Strategic Investment. Sundial Growers Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) subsidiary special purpose vehicle that owns $51.9 million of aggregate principal amount of senior secured debt (the “Senior Loan”), such amount being inclusive of the payment referred to below, of Zenabis Investments Ltd. (“Zenabis”), a subsidiary of Zenabis Global Inc. (the “Parent”) received a principal repayment of $7.0 million on December 31, 2020 (the “Payment”) in accordance with the terms of the Senior Loan. Despite the Payment, a notice of default was delivered to Zenabis with respect to certain defaults under the terms of the Senior Loan. Zenabis is disputing said defaults. You can read further details here

Sundial Growers Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7450 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $0.4701 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) full year performance was -77.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sundial Growers Inc. shares are logging -82.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 393.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 471289649 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) recorded performance in the market was 44.08%, having the revenues showcasing 206.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 522.35M, as it employees total of 868 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sundial Growers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3419, with a change in the price was noted +0.2220. In a similar fashion, Sundial Growers Inc. posted a movement of +48.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 178,594,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNDL is recording 1.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical breakdown of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Raw Stochastic average of Sundial Growers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sundial Growers Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.88%, alongside a downfall of -77.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 33.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 206.74% during last recorded quarter.