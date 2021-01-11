Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close DermTech Inc. (DMTK) was down -9.81%

At the end of the latest market close, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) was valued at $38.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $37.93 while reaching the peak value of $38.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.69. The stock current value is $34.56.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, DermTech Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. DermTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,237,288 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $29.50 per share. DermTech’s gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, DermTech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 635,593 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by DermTech. DermTech currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund further commercialization of its clinical commercial tests, accelerate pipeline development and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and other general and administrative purposes. You can read further details here

DermTech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.66 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $28.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) full year performance was 274.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DermTech Inc. shares are logging -15.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 297.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.69 and $40.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1291021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DermTech Inc. (DMTK) recorded performance in the market was 6.54%, having the revenues showcasing 197.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 750.99M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DermTech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.32, with a change in the price was noted +21.06. In a similar fashion, DermTech Inc. posted a movement of +156.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 353,040 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DMTK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

Raw Stochastic average of DermTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DermTech Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 185.15%, alongside a boost of 274.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 192.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 197.93% during last recorded quarter.