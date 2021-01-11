Recent Change of -9.90% in the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR). It is currently valued at $8.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.86, after setting-off with the price of $9.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.72 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.80.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is scheduled to participate in the following financial conferences in January 2021:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares are logging -36.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.02 and $14.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1044733 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) recorded performance in the market was -0.79%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 242.47M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) in the eye of market guru’s

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLVR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.79%. The shares increased approximately by -0.79% in the 7-day charts.