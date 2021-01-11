Recent Change of 29.00% in the Diginex Limited (EQOS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Diginex Limited (EQOS), which is $20.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.81 after opening rate of $18.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.00 before closing at $16.00.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, EQUOS launches Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Contracts. EQUOS, the cryptocurrency exchange of Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), the digital assets financial services company, announced today that it has launched its Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Futures Contract (BTC/USDC(F)). You can read further details here

Diginex Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.81 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $14.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) full year performance was 107.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diginex Limited shares are logging 4.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 303.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.11 and $19.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4156619 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diginex Limited (EQOS) recorded performance in the market was 27.88%, having the revenues showcasing 258.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.89M, as it employees total of 137 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Diginex Limited (EQOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diginex Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.18, with a change in the price was noted +10.30. In a similar fashion, Diginex Limited posted a movement of +99.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 669,128 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EQOS is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Diginex Limited (EQOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Diginex Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Diginex Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 101.37%, alongside a boost of 107.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 229.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 258.96% during last recorded quarter.