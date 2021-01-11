Recent Change of 0.50% in the Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is priced at $0.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3518 and reached a high price of $0.3812, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.34. The stock touched a low price of $0.34.

Recently in News on November 27, 2020, Naked Brand Group Limited Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), a global leader in intimate apparel and swimwear, has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market that the company has been granted an additional 180-day period, or until May 24, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”). You can read further details here

Naked Brand Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4700 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.1910 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) full year performance was -81.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Naked Brand Group Limited shares are logging -86.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 416.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $2.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 166292754 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) recorded performance in the market was 77.97%, having the revenues showcasing 175.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.53M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Specialists analysis on Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Naked Brand Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1674, with a change in the price was noted +0.0359. In a similar fashion, Naked Brand Group Limited posted a movement of +11.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 90,409,258 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 77.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.09%, alongside a downfall of -81.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 77.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 81.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 175.34% during last recorded quarter.