Reason’s why Li Auto Inc. (LI) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $34.50

At the end of the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. (LI) was valued at $35.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $37.10 while reaching the peak value of $37.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.1895. The stock current value is $34.30.

Recently in News on January 2, 2021, Li Auto Inc. December 2020 Delivery Update. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 6,126 Li ONEs in December 2020, representing an increase of 31.9% month-over-month and 529.6% year-over-year. The Company’s deliveries for the fourth quarter reached 14,464, 67.0% higher than those for the third quarter and 20.5% above the top end of the Company’s guidance. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li Auto Inc. shares are logging -28.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.31 and $47.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30105625 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li Auto Inc. (LI) recorded performance in the market was 18.97%, having the revenues showcasing 91.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.50B, as it employees total of 2628 workers.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.44, with a change in the price was noted +18.88. In a similar fashion, Li Auto Inc. posted a movement of +122.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,442,230 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Li Auto Inc. (LI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.25%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Li Auto Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.97%. The shares increased approximately by 18.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.30% during last recorded quarter.