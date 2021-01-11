Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.77

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is priced at $53.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $51.98 and reached a high price of $55.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $47.29. The stock touched a low price of $49.20.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy Expansion in Asian Markets; Plug Power to Receive $1.5 Billion Strategic Investment From SK Group. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, and SK Group, one of the leading South Korean business groups, announced today that the companies intend to form a strategic partnership to accelerate hydrogen as an alternative energy source in Asian markets. Through this partnership, Plug Power and SK Group intend to provide hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen fueling stations, and electrolyzers to the Korean and broader Asian markets. In conjunction with this partnership, the companies have also entered into a definitive agreement for SK Group to make a $1.5 billion strategic investment in Plug Power and are announcing a plan to form a joint venture company in South Korea to support the rapidly growing Asian Market. The combination of SK Group’s significant presence and leadership throughout Asia’s energy industry and its strategic direction on portfolio transformation to green via hydrogen economy with Plug Power’s leadership in hydrogen fuel cell systems, fueling stations and green hydrogen generation represents a powerful team to accelerate the growth of hydrogen economy in Asian markets. You can read further details here

Plug Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.98 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $30.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) full year performance was 1227.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plug Power Inc. shares are logging 13.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2025.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.53 and $47.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 99620468 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) recorded performance in the market was 58.58%, having the revenues showcasing 200.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.93B, as it employees total of 835 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.44, with a change in the price was noted +41.58. In a similar fashion, Plug Power Inc. posted a movement of +340.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 32,729,201 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLUG is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Plug Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Plug Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 478.23%, alongside a boost of 1227.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 58.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 87.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 200.76% during last recorded quarter.