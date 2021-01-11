Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is on the roll with an average volume of 57.41M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), which is $25.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.44 after opening rate of $25.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.70 before closing at $25.00.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First Distributor of Foundry Modules in Japan. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it was expanding its work with Fujitsu with a one-year, $8,000,000 contract between Fujitsu and Palantir Technologies Japan K.K. Fujitsu will also become the first distributor of Palantir’s Foundry platform modules in the Japanese market. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares are logging -24.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 183.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.90 and $33.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 41164323 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) recorded performance in the market was 7.01%, having the revenues showcasing 152.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.55B, as it employees total of 2464 workers.

Analysts verdict on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLTR is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Palantir Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Palantir Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.01%. The shares increased approximately by 7.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 152.00% during last recorded quarter.