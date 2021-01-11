Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.60M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) was valued at $2.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.11 while reaching the peak value of $3.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.03. The stock current value is $3.40.

Recently in News on December 31, 2020, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Prices $10 Million Registered Direct Offering. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“Orbital” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 5,555,556 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.80 per share, in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Orbital Energy Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.95 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) full year performance was 176.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares are logging 17.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 654.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $2.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17356491 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) recorded performance in the market was 55.25%, having the revenues showcasing 214.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.31M, as it employees total of 257 workers.

Specialists analysis on Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Orbital Energy Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.99, with a change in the price was noted +2.79. In a similar fashion, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of +457.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,806,053 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OEG is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Trends and Technical analysis: Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

Raw Stochastic average of Orbital Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 442.09%, alongside a boost of 176.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 55.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 146.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 214.81% during last recorded quarter.