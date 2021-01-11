Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.45

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY), which is $3.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.38 after opening rate of $2.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.41 before closing at $2.39.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Nova LifeStyle Launches Online Sales Platform To Distribute New Line of Healthline Products. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced that it has created an online sales platform (www.novahealthline.com) to distribute healthline products manufactured by 3H Korea Co Ltd. 3H healthline products are marketed throughout Southeast Asia and have been widely recognized as contributing to a healthful lifestyle. You can read further details here

Nova LifeStyle Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.38 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) full year performance was 53.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares are logging -1.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 360.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $3.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1862156 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) recorded performance in the market was 27.73%, having the revenues showcasing 68.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.32M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nova LifeStyle Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.94, with a change in the price was noted +1.34. In a similar fashion, Nova LifeStyle Inc. posted a movement of +78.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 92,026 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVFY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

Raw Stochastic average of Nova LifeStyle Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Nova LifeStyle Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.00%, alongside a boost of 53.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.89% during last recorded quarter.