NIO Limited (NIO) is on the roll with an average volume of 179.71M in the recent 3 months

NIO Limited (NIO) is priced at $58.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $57.76 and reached a high price of $59.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $54.28. The stock touched a low price of $55.88.

Recently in News on January 3, 2021, NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update. Company Achieved New Records for Monthly and Quarterly Deliveries; Annual Delivery Reached 43,728 Vehicles in 2020. You can read further details here

NIO Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.31 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $49.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

NIO Limited (NIO) full year performance was 1602.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Limited shares are logging 3.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2692.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.11 and $57.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 216919196 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Limited (NIO) recorded performance in the market was 20.89%, having the revenues showcasing 174.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.37B, as it employees total of 7442 workers.

The Analysts eye on NIO Limited (NIO)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the NIO Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.09, with a change in the price was noted +44.87. In a similar fashion, NIO Limited posted a movement of +319.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 154,407,172 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIO is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

Technical rundown of NIO Limited (NIO)

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.71%.

Considering, the past performance of NIO Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 293.32%, alongside a boost of 1602.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 174.81% during last recorded quarter.