Here is why Resonant Inc. (RESN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.09%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Resonant Inc. (RESN), which is $4.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.075 after opening rate of $4.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.99 before closing at $3.91.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, Resonant to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11th. Resonant Management and Advisory Board Set to Join 5G Panel Comprising Representatives from Wi-Fi Alliance/Broadcom, Global Foundries, and Microsoft. You can read further details here

Resonant Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.07 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) full year performance was 97.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Resonant Inc. shares are logging 14.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 401.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $4.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7792973 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Resonant Inc. (RESN) recorded performance in the market was 80.00%, having the revenues showcasing 84.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 211.79M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Resonant Inc. (RESN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Resonant Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.48, with a change in the price was noted +2.13. In a similar fashion, Resonant Inc. posted a movement of +80.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,295,254 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RESN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Resonant Inc. (RESN)

Raw Stochastic average of Resonant Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Resonant Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.94%, alongside a boost of 97.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 80.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 114.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.17% during last recorded quarter.