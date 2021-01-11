Here is why QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 18.78%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of QuantumScape Corporation (QS), which is $56.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $64.77 after opening rate of $64.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $56.03 before closing at $62.00.

Recently in News on January 10, 2021, The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PINS, QS and TCDA. The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QuantumScape Corporation shares are logging -57.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 483.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $132.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25521586 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recorded performance in the market was -32.75%, having the revenues showcasing 302.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.62B.

Market experts do have their say about QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of QuantumScape Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.75%. The shares increased approximately by -32.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 302.77% during last recorded quarter.