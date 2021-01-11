Here is why Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.04%

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is priced at $1.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.43 and reached a high price of $1.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.43. The stock touched a low price of $1.41.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Genius Brands International and The Jim Henson Company Announce “The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss,” Now Available on Kartoon Channel!. Committed to building Kartoon Channel! into the premier entertainment destination for kids and family viewership, Genius Brands International (GNUS:NASDAQ) announced today that it has licensed streaming and select video-on-demand rights to the hit family series, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss (20 x 22’), from The Jim Henson Company on Kartoon Channel!. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5300 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.3200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was 394.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -87.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2690.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.05 and $11.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16899948 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was 4.35%, having the revenues showcasing 11.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 366.70M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2889, with a change in the price was noted -0.1100. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of -7.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 25,395,936 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genius Brands International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.72%, alongside a boost of 394.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.63% during last recorded quarter.