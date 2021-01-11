Here is why fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 14.81%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), which is $27.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.40 after opening rate of $28.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.01 before closing at $28.37.

fuboTV Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.77 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $23.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) full year performance was 172.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, fuboTV Inc. shares are logging -56.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 446.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.00 and $62.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20533928 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recorded performance in the market was -2.46%, having the revenues showcasing 166.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.92B, as it employees total of 208 workers.

The Analysts eye on fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the fuboTV Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.42, with a change in the price was noted +16.97. In a similar fashion, fuboTV Inc. posted a movement of +164.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,740,967 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

Raw Stochastic average of fuboTV Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.21%.

Considering, the past performance of fuboTV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 164.38%, alongside a boost of 172.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 166.18% during last recorded quarter.