Here is why Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.03%

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is priced at $1.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.07 and reached a high price of $1.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.03. The stock touched a low price of $1.04.

Recently in News on December 24, 2020, Borqs Technologies Enters Into Agreements to Extinguish Debt Totaling Approximately $18 Million and to Eliminate Institutional Loans. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), today reported that the Company has entered into Agreements dated December 14, 2020 with its senior lender and LMFA Financing LLC (“LMFA”), a Florida limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), in which LMFA is committed to purchase up to be approximately $18 million of debt in tranches, which when completed will eliminate substantially all of the debt with the Company’s senior lender. LMFA will convert the purchased debt into common shares of the Company, pursuant to a court order that allows the conversion shares to be issued as unrestricted securities in a transaction that is exempt from registration under Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Please refer to the company’s SEC filings for additional information about the transaction. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -59.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -84.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $8.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33699483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was 34.77%, having the revenues showcasing 26.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.50M, as it employees total of 556 workers.

Specialists analysis on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0632, with a change in the price was noted +0.3000. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +29.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,717,735 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.13%, alongside a downfall of -59.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.67% during last recorded quarter.