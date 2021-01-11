Here is why Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) recent weekly performance of 2.71% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK). It is currently valued at $43.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $46.90, after setting-off with the price of $45.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $41.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $44.20.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of $221.4 million. Blink Charging Co. (the “Company” or “Blink”) (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 5,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $221.4 million. The net proceeds, after underwriting discounts, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by Blink, are expected to be approximately $211.4 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by the Company, except that certain selling stockholders, together with the Company, will grant the underwriter for the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 15% of the shares of common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about January 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Blink Charging Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.67 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $36.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) full year performance was 2235.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blink Charging Co. shares are logging -21.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3412.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $56.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16195827 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) recorded performance in the market was 2.71%, having the revenues showcasing 355.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.59B, as it employees total of 67 workers.

The Analysts eye on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blink Charging Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.12, with a change in the price was noted +33.35. In a similar fashion, Blink Charging Co. posted a movement of +315.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,048,755 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLNK is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.31%.

Considering, the past performance of Blink Charging Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 520.20%, alongside a boost of 2235.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 355.50% during last recorded quarter.