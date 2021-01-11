Here is why Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.58%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN), which is $11.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.3499 after opening rate of $5.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.56 before closing at $5.68.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to Detect S-Gene Mutation Found in SARS-CoV-2 U.K. Variant (B.1.1.7). – Early and Cost-Effective Identification of Samples Potentially Containing the B.1.1.7 or Other Variants May Help Reduce Further Spread of Infection -. You can read further details here

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.35 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $5.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) full year performance was 177.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares are logging -28.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 361.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.52 and $16.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21570503 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) recorded performance in the market was 128.24%, having the revenues showcasing 51.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.24M, as it employees total of 59 workers.

Analysts verdict on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.27, with a change in the price was noted +2.16. In a similar fashion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted a movement of +22.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 483,339 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APDN is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 128.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.53%, alongside a boost of 177.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 128.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by 71.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.96% during last recorded quarter.