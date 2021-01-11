Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) market price of $2.67 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ). It is currently valued at $2.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.73, after setting-off with the price of $3.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.22.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Greenpro’s Incubator Company SeaTech Starts Trading on OTC Markets. Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it’s incubator company, SEATech Ventures Corp: “SEAV” has started trading under the OTC Pink symbol:SEAV You can read further details here

Greenpro Capital Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.73 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) full year performance was 281.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenpro Capital Corp. shares are logging -14.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1171.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $3.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30254654 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) recorded performance in the market was 30.24%, having the revenues showcasing 89.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 131.39M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenpro Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.43, with a change in the price was noted +1.91. In a similar fashion, Greenpro Capital Corp. posted a movement of +251.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,836,376 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRNQ is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Greenpro Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Greenpro Capital Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.92%, alongside a boost of 281.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.36% during last recorded quarter.