Gear up for the change! Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) has hit the volume of 21188848

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI), which is $8.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.22 after opening rate of $8.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.0171 before closing at $7.75.

Recently in News on January 10, 2021, The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TILE, LRN and KNDI. The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery. You can read further details here

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.22 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $6.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) full year performance was 82.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares are logging -50.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 294.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.17 and $17.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21188848 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) recorded performance in the market was 24.06%, having the revenues showcasing 12.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 633.78M, as it employees total of 594 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.68, with a change in the price was noted -1.63. In a similar fashion, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. posted a movement of -16.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,152,249 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNDI is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

Raw Stochastic average of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kandi Technologies Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.23%, alongside a boost of 82.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.93% during last recorded quarter.