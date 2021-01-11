Gear up for the change! Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has hit the volume of 31036479

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), which is $1.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.24 after opening rate of $1.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.62 before closing at $1.58.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners with StakeKings to Bring Staking Concept to Season-Long Fantasy Sports League for First Time. StakeKings platform will allow participants of the Hall of Fantasy League to become shared stakeholders of any of the league’s 10 franchises. You can read further details here

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2400 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) full year performance was -73.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares are logging -84.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $12.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31036479 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) recorded performance in the market was 57.72%, having the revenues showcasing -14.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.20M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Analysts verdict on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3963, with a change in the price was noted -2.2200. In a similar fashion, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company posted a movement of -53.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,999,602 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOFV is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.92%, alongside a downfall of -73.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 57.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 36.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.91% during last recorded quarter.