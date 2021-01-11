Gear up for the change! Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has hit the volume of 17429956

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is priced at $10.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.628 and reached a high price of $11.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.10. The stock touched a low price of $9.80.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.66 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $7.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) full year performance was 281.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are logging -9.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 876.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $11.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17429956 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recorded performance in the market was 30.41%, having the revenues showcasing 286.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.20B, as it employees total of 412 workers.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.78, with a change in the price was noted +7.38. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted a movement of +257.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,055,903 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNE is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 276.84%, alongside a boost of 281.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 115.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 286.79% during last recorded quarter.