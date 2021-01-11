Gear up for the change! Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has hit the volume of 285013374

At the end of the latest market close, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) was valued at $0.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1745 while reaching the peak value of $0.195 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1745. The stock current value is $0.19.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Pricing of $26.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) announces today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to issue approximately 137.0 million of its common shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 137.0 million common shares at a purchase price of $0.19 per common share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.19 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance. You can read further details here

Castor Maritime Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2759 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.1720 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) full year performance was -89.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castor Maritime Inc. shares are logging -92.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 285013374 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) recorded performance in the market was 5.41%, having the revenues showcasing 23.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.06M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castor Maritime Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1599, with a change in the price was noted +0.0266. In a similar fashion, Castor Maritime Inc. posted a movement of +15.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,027,486 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Castor Maritime Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.56%, alongside a downfall of -89.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.42% during last recorded quarter.