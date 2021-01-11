Facebook Inc. (FB) market price of $267.57 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Facebook Inc. (FB) was valued at $268.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $268.31 while reaching the peak value of $268.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $263.18. The stock current value is $267.57.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Facebook to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. You can read further details here

Facebook Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $275.00 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $260.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Facebook Inc. (FB) full year performance was 22.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Facebook Inc. shares are logging -12.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $137.10 and $304.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18497834 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Facebook Inc. (FB) recorded performance in the market was -2.05%, having the revenues showcasing 1.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 765.45B, as it employees total of 56653 workers.

Analysts verdict on Facebook Inc. (FB)

During the last month, 39 analysts gave the Facebook Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 272.79, with a change in the price was noted +6.41. In a similar fashion, Facebook Inc. posted a movement of +2.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,352,328 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Facebook Inc. (FB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Facebook Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Facebook Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.18%, alongside a boost of 22.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.44% during last recorded quarter.