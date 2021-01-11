Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) market price of $18.04 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF). It is currently valued at $18.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.06, after setting-off with the price of $17.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.23 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.67.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Completes Acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all of the operations of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries (“ArcelorMittal USA”), forming the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. On a full-year 2019 basis, the combined Company generated pro-forma revenues of approximately $17 billion and combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.7 billion, including previously disclosed expected synergies. You can read further details here

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.60 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $14.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) full year performance was 132.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are logging -3.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 585.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.63 and $18.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15784122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) recorded performance in the market was 23.90%, having the revenues showcasing 133.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.05B, as it employees total of 2372 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.28, with a change in the price was noted +11.59. In a similar fashion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted a movement of +179.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,178,921 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.32.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 214.29%, alongside a boost of 132.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 133.68% during last recorded quarter.