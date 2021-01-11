Boiling and ready to burst as Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) last month performance was 0.51%

At the end of the latest market close, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) was valued at $56.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $54.395 while reaching the peak value of $54.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $52.58. The stock current value is $53.28.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Uber Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced the pricing of $1.0 billion principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Uber also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Uber Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.25 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $49.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) full year performance was 56.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uber Technologies Inc. shares are logging -5.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 288.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.71 and $56.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37955092 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) recorded performance in the market was 4.47%, having the revenues showcasing 42.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 99.00B, as it employees total of 26900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

During the last month, 32 analysts gave the Uber Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.96, with a change in the price was noted +23.80. In a similar fashion, Uber Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +80.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,542,461 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBER is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Technical rundown of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Raw Stochastic average of Uber Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Uber Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.77%, alongside a boost of 56.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.69% during last recorded quarter.