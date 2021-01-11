Boiling and ready to burst as Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) last month performance was 45.73%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It is currently valued at $3.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.89, after setting-off with the price of $3.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.98.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP IS APPOINTED LEAD COUNSEL ON BEHALF OF IDEANOMICS, INC. (NASDAQ: IDEX) SHAREHOLDERS. The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (“Kessler Topaz”) announces that the firm has been appointed Lead Counsel in a securities fraud class action lawsuit pending against Ideanomics, Inc. (“Ideanomics”). The action, captioned In re Ideanomics, Inc. Securities Litigation Case No. 1:20-cv-04944-GBD-OTW (the “Action”), is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is brought on behalf of Ideanomics investors who purchased Ideanomics common stock between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020. Pursuant to the Court’s scheduling order, Kessler Topaz is required to file an amended complaint by February 26, 2021. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.89 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was 323.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -33.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1043.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $4.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 173798080 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was 58.54%, having the revenues showcasing 225.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 712.12M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.42, with a change in the price was noted +1.88. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of +146.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,160,113 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 128.62%, alongside a boost of 323.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 58.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 45.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 225.26% during last recorded quarter.