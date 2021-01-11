Boiling and ready to burst as Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) last month performance was -12.13%

At the end of the latest market close, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) was valued at $6.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.12 while reaching the peak value of $7.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.56. The stock current value is $6.74.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, ElectraMeccanica to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2021. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021. You can read further details here

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.41 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $6.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) full year performance was 209.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares are logging -50.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 657.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.89 and $13.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16862647 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) recorded performance in the market was 8.89%, having the revenues showcasing 173.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 567.10M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.48, with a change in the price was noted +3.76. In a similar fashion, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted a movement of +126.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,470,077 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOLO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.83%, alongside a boost of 209.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 173.98% during last recorded quarter.