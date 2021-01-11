Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Quarterly Performance is 41.37%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) was valued at $5.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.21 while reaching the peak value of $5.245 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.01. The stock current value is $5.11.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Banco Bradesco SAto Host Earnings Call. Banco Bradesco SA (BREC) (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on

Banco Bradesco S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.29 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $4.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) full year performance was -32.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares are logging -34.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.62 and $7.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28605294 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) recorded performance in the market was -2.78%, having the revenues showcasing 41.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.21B, as it employees total of 97329 workers.

Analysts verdict on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Banco Bradesco S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.25, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, Banco Bradesco S.A. posted a movement of +37.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,174,941 in trading volumes.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Banco Bradesco S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.01%, alongside a downfall of -32.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -2.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.37% during last recorded quarter.