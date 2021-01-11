Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Quarterly Performance is 89.55%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was valued at $207.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $227.06 while reaching the peak value of $241.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $218.00. The stock current value is $240.25.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Baidu Announces Plan to Establish an Intelligent EV Company and Form Strategic Partnership with Geely. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading Internet platform and AI company, today announced its plan to establish a company to produce intelligent electric vehicles (EV), and that it has entered into a strategic partnership with multinational auto manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (“Geely”). Baidu will provide intelligent driving capabilities to power the passenger vehicles for the new venture, and Geely, which holds the distinction of best-selling Chinese automobile brand in past years under the Volvo and Geely brands, will contribute its expertise in automobile design and manufacturing. You can read further details here

Baidu Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $241.00 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $203.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) full year performance was 70.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baidu Inc. shares are logging 5.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.00 and $227.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22685155 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) recorded performance in the market was 11.10%, having the revenues showcasing 89.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.91B, as it employees total of 37779 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the Baidu Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 144.28, with a change in the price was noted +116.33. In a similar fashion, Baidu Inc. posted a movement of +93.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,082,360 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIDU is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Baidu Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.55%, alongside a boost of 70.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.55% during last recorded quarter.