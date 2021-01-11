Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.34

For the readers interested in the stock health of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). It is currently valued at $1.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.36, after setting-off with the price of $1.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.18 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.38.

Recently in News on December 31, 2020, TMX Group, Avino, C-Suite at The Open. David Wolfin, President & CEO, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM), shares his company’s story in an interview with TMX Group. You can read further details here

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4600 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) full year performance was 121.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares are logging -16.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 386.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3203278 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) recorded performance in the market was -4.62%, having the revenues showcasing 28.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.40M, as it employees total of 350 workers.

Analysts verdict on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0728, with a change in the price was noted -0.0400. In a similar fashion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. posted a movement of -3.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,033,587 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASM is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.12%, alongside a boost of 121.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.46% during last recorded quarter.