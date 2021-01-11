Analysts Mean recommendation for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), which is $2.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.34 after opening rate of $1.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.82 before closing at $1.82.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, IZEA Appoints Ryan Schram as President & COO. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands today announced the appointment of Ryan Schram as the company’s President & Chief Operating Officer. Schram, who will celebrate his 10th year with the company in 2021, first joined the IZEA as Chief Marketing Officer in 2011 and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2012. Schram will continue to report to IZEA Founder, Chairman, and CEO Ted Murphy as the company enters its next phase of growth. You can read further details here

IZEA Worldwide Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.34 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) full year performance was 640.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares are logging -28.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3114.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $3.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17055586 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) recorded performance in the market was 23.63%, having the revenues showcasing 141.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.20M, as it employees total of 122 workers.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IZEA Worldwide Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.04, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted a movement of +49.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,158,612 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IZEA is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of IZEA Worldwide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of IZEA Worldwide Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.89%, alongside a boost of 640.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 143.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 141.81% during last recorded quarter.