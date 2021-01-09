Here is why Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) recent weekly performance of 2.28% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) was valued at $43.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $44.03 while reaching the peak value of $44.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $43.07. The stock current value is $43.97.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Autonomous Rigid Dump Truck by North Hauler Features the Allison 8610 Off Road Series™ Fully Automatic Transmission. The recent delivery of autonomous drive rigid dump truck model NTR100A, equipped with an Allison 8610 Off Road Series™ (ORS) fully automatic transmission, by Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co. Ltd (NHL), has accelerated the pace of driverless rigid dump truck development in China. Allison’s proprietary electronic controls optimize the integration of autonomous components and are a key enabler of driverless autonomous mode for the NTR100A rigid dump model. Allison fully automatic transmissions are built to perform in the toughest conditions and offer unrivalled reliability and power for the toughest mining applications. You can read further details here

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.25 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $41.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) full year performance was -10.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares are logging -11.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.15 and $49.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1250776 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) recorded performance in the market was 1.95%, having the revenues showcasing 10.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.94B, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Specialists analysis on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.70, with a change in the price was noted +5.94. In a similar fashion, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +15.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,149,321 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALSN is recording 3.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.36.

Trends and Technical analysis: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.67%, alongside a downfall of -10.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.51% during last recorded quarter.