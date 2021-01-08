Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 411.64K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), which is $102.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $104.09 after opening rate of $101.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $100.791 before closing at $101.27.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, Synaptics to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on February 4, 2021. Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), during which management may discuss forward-looking information. You can read further details here

Synaptics Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.09 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $95.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) full year performance was 47.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synaptics Incorporated shares are logging 0.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.41 and $102.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 578634 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) recorded performance in the market was 6.47%, having the revenues showcasing 25.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.48B, as it employees total of 1387 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Synaptics Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.60, with a change in the price was noted +18.04. In a similar fashion, Synaptics Incorporated posted a movement of +21.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 396,247 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYNA is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical breakdown of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Raw Stochastic average of Synaptics Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Synaptics Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.56%, alongside a boost of 47.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.69% during last recorded quarter.