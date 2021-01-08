Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) market price of $47.62 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). It is currently valued at $47.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $48.1891, after setting-off with the price of $47.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $46.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $45.88.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Nanox and USARAD Introduce Radiology AI Second Opinion Program. Platform offers first of its kind service based on a 300+ radiologist network and over 20 FDA 510(k)-cleared artificial intelligence algorithms to support medical diagnostic industry. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares are logging -31.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.25 and $69.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 541228 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) recorded performance in the market was 4.29%, having the revenues showcasing 19.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.34B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNOX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Raw Stochastic average of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nano-X Imaging Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.29%. The shares increased approximately by -1.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.89% during last recorded quarter.