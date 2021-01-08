Here is why Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) recent weekly performance of -7.55% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) was valued at $8.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.31 while reaching the peak value of $8.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.0401. The stock current value is $8.20.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Telefonica Brasil SA to Host Earnings Call. Telefonica Brasil SA (SAO: VIVT3) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Telefonica Brasil S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) full year performance was -37.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares are logging -40.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.02 and $13.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1717265 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) recorded performance in the market was -7.34%, having the revenues showcasing 6.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.03B, as it employees total of 32793 workers.

The Analysts eye on Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Telefonica Brasil S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIV is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Telefonica Brasil S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.41%, alongside a downfall of -37.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.47% during last recorded quarter.