Gear up for the change! RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMGBU) has hit the volume of 54029

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMGBU), which is $11.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.1899 after opening rate of $10.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.88 before closing at $10.89.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, RMG Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering. RMG Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $345,000,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “RMGBU” on December 10, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “RMGB” and “RMGBW,” respectively. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RMG Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging -0.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.20 and $11.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 54029 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMGBU) recorded performance in the market was -0.45%.

The shares 0.00% in the 7-day charts.