Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.79

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT), which is $2.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.78 after opening rate of $2.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.66 before closing at $2.63.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in Three January 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three virtual investor conferences in January 2021. You can read further details here

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.78 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $2.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) full year performance was 66.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -39.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 627852 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) recorded performance in the market was 2.26%, having the revenues showcasing -2.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 186.01M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

The Analysts eye on Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.59, with a change in the price was noted +0.65. In a similar fashion, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +31.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 898,615 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CKPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)

Raw Stochastic average of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.37%.

Considering, the past performance of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.49%, alongside a boost of 66.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.87% during last recorded quarter.