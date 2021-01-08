Anthem Inc. (ANTM) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.29M

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) is priced at $337.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $329.01 and reached a high price of $338.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $328.32. The stock touched a low price of $328.46.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Anthem, Inc. Names Dr. Shantanu Agrawal Chief Health Officer. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today Dr. Shantanu Agrawal has been named Chief Health Officer, effective January 25, 2020. Dr. Agrawal will oversee Anthem’s enterprise health strategy, to include medical policy and clinical quality, as well as the company’s industry-leading work to address the social drivers of health. He will also lead Anthem’s community health strategy and the Anthem Foundation. He will report directly to Gail K. Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthem. You can read further details here

Anthem Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $338.55 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $308.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) full year performance was 9.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anthem Inc. shares are logging -0.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $171.03 and $338.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1411989 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anthem Inc. (ANTM) recorded performance in the market was 5.07%, having the revenues showcasing 15.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.07B, as it employees total of 70600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Anthem Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 295.31, with a change in the price was noted +54.15. In a similar fashion, Anthem Inc. posted a movement of +19.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,255,755 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANTM is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Anthem Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Anthem Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.31%, alongside a boost of 9.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.10% during last recorded quarter.