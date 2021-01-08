Analysts Mean recommendation for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is priced at $7.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.21 and reached a high price of $7.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.12. The stock touched a low price of $7.09.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, CytomX Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® technology platform, today announced that Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer, and chairman, will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14th at 11:40 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.31 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $6.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) full year performance was -11.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -53.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.60 and $15.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 329539 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) recorded performance in the market was 9.77%, having the revenues showcasing 3.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 346.13M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CytomX Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.08, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +4.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 456,796 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTMX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Raw Stochastic average of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.48%, alongside a downfall of -11.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.60% during last recorded quarter.