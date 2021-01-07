Why is ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) down -27.24% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) was valued at $8.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.20 while reaching the peak value of $8.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.955. The stock current value is $8.44.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, ProPetro Names Adam Muñoz as Successor to David Sledge, Chief Operating Officer. ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that David Sledge, the current Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), will be succeeded in his role by Adam Muñoz at the end of 2020. You can read further details here

ProPetro Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.76 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $7.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) full year performance was -27.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProPetro Holding Corp. shares are logging -30.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 520.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $12.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1854860 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) recorded performance in the market was 14.21%, having the revenues showcasing 102.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 858.60M, as it employees total of 2200 workers.

Analysts verdict on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the ProPetro Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.58, with a change in the price was noted +2.00. In a similar fashion, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted a movement of +31.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,338,756 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PUMP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ProPetro Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ProPetro Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.80%, alongside a downfall of -27.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.88% during last recorded quarter.