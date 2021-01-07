Time to Buy Beat-Down GBS Inc. (GBS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

GBS Inc. (GBS) is priced at $7.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.68 and reached a high price of $8.275, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.96. The stock touched a low price of $7.5201.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, GBS, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $21.6 Million Initial Public Offering. GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing in the hands of patients and their primary health practitioners at point of care, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 1,270,589 units of its securities, which amount reflected the 20% upsizing of the offering that was implemented at the time of pricing. Each unit was sold at the price of $17.00 and immediately separated into (a) one share of the Company’s common stock, (b) one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to $8.50 per share exercisable until the 5th anniversary of the issuance date, and (c) one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to $17.00 per share exercisable until the 5th anniversary of the issuance date and subject to certain adjustment and cashless exercise provisions as described herein. The Series B Warrants contain an exchange feature that permit the holder to exchange the warrant into shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis any time commencing the earlier of 10 days from the IPO or the time when $10 million of volume is traded in the common stock (which has already occurred) if the closing stock price of the common stock on the date of exercise is below the exercise price of the Series B Warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for obtaining regulatory approvals, marketing and establishing a distribution network, in addition to working capital. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $21.6 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GBS Inc. shares are logging -46.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.03 and $14.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 233081 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GBS Inc. (GBS) recorded performance in the market was 3.38%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.38M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Analysts verdict on GBS Inc. (GBS)

GBS Inc. (GBS): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GBS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.38%. The shares -10.84% in the 7-day charts.