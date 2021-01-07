Kansas City Southern (KSU) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 856.92K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kansas City Southern (KSU), which is $210.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $212.28 after opening rate of $204.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $204.28 before closing at $204.05.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Kansas City Southern Announces 20th Anniversary Holiday Express Fundraising Results to Benefit Salvation Army in 20 Communities. Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced today that the 20th anniversary KCS Holiday Express program in partnership with The Salvation Army has raised over $277,000 to benefit The Salvation Army in 20 communities on its U.S. rail network. Those communities include Kansas City, Joplin and Mexico, Mo.; Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, Laredo and Port Arthur, Texas; Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport and Westlake, La.; Gulfport, Jackson and Vicksburg, Miss.; Decatur, Ark.; East St. Louis, Ill.; Pittsburg, Kan.; and Heavener, Okla. You can read further details here

Kansas City Southern had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $212.28 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $199.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) full year performance was 35.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kansas City Southern shares are logging 1.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $92.86 and $207.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 714804 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kansas City Southern (KSU) recorded performance in the market was 3.28%, having the revenues showcasing 17.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.47B, as it employees total of 7040 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kansas City Southern (KSU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kansas City Southern a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 187.11, with a change in the price was noted +27.69. In a similar fashion, Kansas City Southern posted a movement of +15.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 847,779 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KSU is recording 0.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

Technical breakdown of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Raw Stochastic average of Kansas City Southern in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kansas City Southern, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.48%, alongside a boost of 35.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.38% during last recorded quarter.